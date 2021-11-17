From visual arts to global business, first- and second-year students are offered a variety of learning communities to grow in their interests, careers and friendships.

According to the University Housing website, a learning community is “a group of students who live together on a residence hall floor with common major, career and/or personal interests.”

Julie Sanzone, associate director of Academic Initiatives for Resident Life, said in an email that Ohio State offers 19 learning communities for first- and second-year students that are geared toward academic and personal interests. Each community is different, but all offer team-building exercises that cater to individual interests.

“Regardless of the learning communities focus, all programs are expected to provide team building activities early-on to help build community,” Sanzone said. “This year we were able to offer that centrally by providing an accessible teambuilding competition the Sunday after move-in.”

Sanzone said first- and second-year students are encouraged to explore all of the different learning communities to find the best fit for their needs.

“For example, while the Future Health Professionals [learning community] might provide an opportunity for students in the program to complete CPR training, the SUSTAINS [learning community] might instead take a group of students to volunteer at the OSU Mansfield Microfarm,” Sanzone said.

Lydia Gokey, a first-year in artistic management and member of the visual and performing arts learning community, said in an email her learning community spoke with a professional filmmaker to help with its final project.

“Reaching out with professional artists instead of only connecting with students makes my dream of having a career in the arts feel much more obtainable,” Gokey said.

Gokey said she feels learning communities are a great way to connect with students with similar interests and be part of a community during the first year of college.

“I’ve gained friendships with not only people in my major but other people in the arts community at OSU,” Gokey said. “Both my roommate and I are in the [learning community], so it creates a sense of cohesiveness in having such a small group and knowing everyone in the [learning community].”

For a full list of learning communities and information on how to apply, visit the University Housing website.