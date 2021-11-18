Ohio State announced Thursday that redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing will miss “an extended period of time” due to an abdominal injury, but is expected to return before the season’s end.

Sueing, who is in his third season with the program, started in all 31 games for the Buckeyes last season, dropping 10.7 points per game. The Honolulu native played a key role in Ohio State’s offensive facilitation and head coach Chris Holtmann said he was disappointed to find out the news in a release.

“We look forward to getting Justice back when he is healthy,” Holtmann said. “I’m disappointed for him because I know how much he is looking forward to his senior year. I know he will rest, rehab and be ready to go when he is healthy.”

In two games this season, Sueing played limited minutes while collecting six points and 3.5 rebounds per game.