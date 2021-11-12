Beth Hume, vice provost for the Office of Student Academic Success and dean of the Office of Undergraduate Education, stepped down from her position Monday, effective immediately.

Damon Jaggars, current vice provost and dean of University Libraries, will take her place in the interim, Executive Vice President and Provost Melissa Gilliam announced in an email Monday. Jaggars will continue occupying his current position as well.

“I appreciate Damon’s willingness to step into this important role and I look forward to working with him and the entire team in building upon our collective successes in the coming months,” Gilliam said. “We will ensure there is a strong support structure in place through the Office of Academic Affairs while we search for permanent leadership.”

Hume joined Ohio State’s faculty in 1991, serving as a professor and chair of the Department of Linguistics from 2006-2011.

She led the Office of Student Academic Success, which was designed to improve retention and graduation rates, increase affordability, reduce post-graduation debt and produce resources and tools to help students, especially those from underserved populations, succeed.