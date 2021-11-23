The Ohio State women’s hockey team is 12-2 this season and sits at No. 2 in the latest USCHO poll. A big reason why has been the play of senior center Gabby Rosenthal.

The Blaine, Minnesota, native is on pace for the best season of her career. She leads the Buckeyes and the entire Western Collegiate Hockey Association in goals with 11, which is good enough to tie for fourth in the nation and on the team. She’s tied for 10th in the WCHA with 17 points.

“Every summer we have a great training staff and all of them have prepared us for the season, so I definitely attribute a lot of that to them,” Rosenthal said. “This year everything is just flowing nicely. Credit to my linemates, they’re obviously great playmakers and [have] just absolutely great vision on the ice. I think they have definitely helped push me in practice and in games to elevate my game.”

While Rosenthal is a prolific goal-scorer, she also does a solid job finding her teammates — collecting six assists on the season.

Rosenthal hasn’t just been spectacular on the ice, she’s also been a great leader, wearing an ‘A’ on her sweater each game. She said she doesn’t take her leadership role for granted.

“I’m super thankful to be honored to wear that, something I take really seriously,” Rosenthal said. “It’s just an honor, I’m so thankful. It’s something that I get to do and help my teammates in any way I can.”

Senior forward Paetyn Levis said she has been best friends with Rosenthal since they were roommates as freshmen.

Levis pointed to Rosenthal’s hard work and talent as driving factors for her leadership skills.

“Gabby’s obviously one of the hardest workers that I know,” Levis said. “She’s a great person to look up to and follow, and I think a lot of the girls do. She’s always gonna do the right thing.”

Battling a wrist injury her freshman year, Rosenthal needed to wait to take the ice for the Buckeyes — something Levis took note of.

Levis also added that the adversity Rosenthal overcame early in her collegiate career made her the person she is today.

“She obviously didn’t have the best freshman year she wanted when she broke her wrist and she ended up being out for most of that year,” she said. “She appreciates every moment she gets now and I think that mindset has made her grow into the role she has today and I think she plays a big part on our team.”

Like Levis, Rosenthal is a Minnesota native who chose to play for Ohio State, even though six of the eight schools in the WCHA are in Minnesota.

“Ohio State offered so many great opportunities,” Rosenthal said. “They really showed me on my visit it was something I was really drawn to. Ohio State also offers some great connections for life after hockey and I think that’s something so great about this experience is that they really set you up for success after your education.”

The Buckeyes look to reach the Frozen Four for the second-consecutive season and third time in the last five years. They’re currently 12-2 and first in the WCHA.

Rosenthal will surely have to continue her stellar performances to help Ohio State play for a National Championship.

“She’s always willing to be the first one in the battles, but at the same time if you put her in front of the net she’s going to score, too,” Levis added. “I think [that] makes her a great all-around hockey player and like I mentioned she’s definitely one of our best forwards and one of the people that everyone looks up to.”