The Ohio State wrestling team kept their momentum going Tuesday night, defeating Notre Dame College 51-0 in their third dual of the season.

No. 8 Ohio State (3-0) defeated Notre Dame College to remain undefeated on the year. The Buckeyes left without a doubt, winning all of their matches throughout the evening.

Prior to Tuesday, Ohio State had faced off against Notre Dame College four times, all in Columbus. The last meeting was in November 2013, where the Buckeyes picked up a 29-11 win.

Senior Malik Heinselman (7-0) started the day for the Buckeyes at the 125-pound division, pinning Falcons sophomore Jake Arnold to give Ohio State a quick 6-0 lead.

The Castle Rock, Colorado, native, was named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week Tuesday, following a 17-13 decision victory over Virginia Tech’s redshirt sophomore Sam Latona.

Latona held the No. 12 ranking in the class before being upset by Heinselman.

The Buckeyes went on a five-match run to start the evening leading into the break up 26-0, including two pins, the other coming from redshirt junior Sammy Sasso (7-0).

The No. 2 149-pounder wrapped redshirt junior Justin Crawford in a cradle, leading to the pin.

The Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native is the highest-ranked Buckeye to start the year.

Redshirt senior Dylan Koontz and No. 20 141-pounder redshirt sophomore Dylan D’Emilio and No. 25 157-pound sophomore Bryce Hepner were the others involved in the early start.

Coming out from the half, No. 9 165-pounder redshirt sophomore Carson Kharchla (7-0) kept the hot start going with a 24-9 technical fall over freshman Cale Hoskinson.

The Powell, Ohio, native continued his excellent start to the season after being sidelined a year ago with an injury.

Redshirts junior Rocky Jordan and senior Ethan Smith each continued the dominant run for Ohio State, picking up wins in their respective weight class.

Redshirts sophomore Tyler Stein and senior Tate Orndorff finished the night for the Buckeyes with victories as well.

The last time Ohio State reached the 50-point mark was in a 52-0 win over Cleveland State Nov. 22, 2016, at the Thanksgiving showdown in Kent, Ohio.

Ohio State will travel and compete in Las Vegas Dec. 3-4 next, as it competes in the Cliff Keen Invitational.