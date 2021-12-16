The CBS Sports Classic matchup between Ohio State and Kentucky Saturday has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Buckeye program and will not be rescheduled.

According to a release, Ohio State will suspend all team-related activities and the status of future games remains to be determined. The Buckeyes are currently scheduled to play Tennessee Martin Dec. 21 and New Orleans Dec. 28.

Although team activities are suspended, players that return a negative test are still allowed to work with coaches one-on-one, according to an Ohio State spokesperson.

Prior to the game’s cancellation, head coach Chris Holtmann said the team was aware of COVID-19 issues around the country and was remaining vigilant regarding the pandemic.

“We’ve had real conversations about what’s happening in both professional and college sports,” Holtmann said Thursday. “You’re really aware of it and I think those kinds of conversations and that dialogue is very much a part of what we’re doing now.”

According to Holtmann, the team is fully vaccinated and dealt with breakthrough cases in the summer.

This story was updated at 7:11 p.m. on Dec. 16 with information regarding allowances for players who turn in a negative test.