Play-by-play announcer and radio host Paul Keels announced during “The Chris Holtmann Show” on 97.1 The Fan that Ohio State men’s basketball will add a home game Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. with the opponent to be set at a later date.

The Buckeyes had three games canceled — two of which were set to be played at The Schottenstein Center — against Kentucky, UT Martin and New Orleans due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. As a result, graduate forward Kyle Young missed the Nebraska game Jan. 2, while head coach Chris Holtmann and assistant coach Ryan Pedon missed Sunday’s game against Northwestern after being placed in the team’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Holtmann said after the Kentucky cancellation, which was set to be played at a neutral site as part of the CBS Sports Classic, he tried to reschedule the game to be a true road game played at the Wildcats’ Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky but was unsuccessful since Ohio State did not have enough players able to play at the time.

Ohio State played its first home game since Dec. 11, 2021, against Northwestern Sunday in a 95-87 victory.