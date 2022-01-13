Ohio State extended its win streak to three as junior guard Jacy Sheldon led the Buckeyes to an 89-83 victory over Michigan State Wednesday with a career-high 33 points.

The Spartans started off strong in the first quarter as they rolled past the Buckeyes (12-3, 4-2 Big Ten) at the end of the period 27-18. Junior forward Taiyier Parks accounted for eight of those points and five rebounds, three of which were offensive.

Going into the second quarter, head coach Kevin McGuff had an important message to his team.

“In the first quarter, they were playing harder than we were,” McGuff said. “They were playing harder and being the more physical team and we weren’t matching that. That was the message: ‘Hey, we have to play harder, and we got to be more aggressive.’”

The Buckeyes quickly fought their way back into the game throughout the second quarter, creating a 16-3 scoring drought for the Spartans (8-8, 2-3 Big Ten) over four minutes.

The Buckeyes extended their lead right before halftime, as the Spartans committed a late foul from beyond the 3-point arc on redshirt sophomore guard Rikki Harris. Harris made two free throws to help Ohio State end the first half 46-35.

Harris, the 5-foot-10 guard, ended the night with nine points and three blocks and as many steals and assists.

Michigan State shot 1-for-12 entering halftime.

Ohio State’s defense displayed a team effort to hold senior forward Nia Clouden, the third leading scorer in the Big Ten, to just three points in the first half.

In the third quarter, Ohio State continued to stretch its lead to 17 before Michigan State attempted a comeback.

Michigan State slightly closed Ohio State’s margin to 14, as the Buckeyes outscored the Spartans by three throughout the third quarter.

The Spartans gained momentum in the fourth quarter. Freshman guard Matilda Ekh and Clouden both scored double figures in the final period. However, that was not enough to get the edge over the Buckeyes.

Senior 5-foot-10 guard Taylor Mikesell has continued to make her presence known on the court, scoring 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting, five of which were from downtown.

Mikesell was named to the Big Ten’s weekly honor roll Monday and leads the team with 61 three-pointers on the season and averages 18.8 points per game.

Sheldon said she enjoys playing with Mikesell because of her high basketball IQ, which makes her a great teammate.

“It’s easy, she’s good. I mean, she can do it all,” Sheldon said. “A great teammate and she keeps her defender with you, so it just creates so much for so many people on the floor. She’s a great player.”

Harris started in place of sophomore guard Kateri Poole. Poole did not dress after sustaining a shoulder injury during the Northwestern game Sunday.

Poole is on a game to game basis, McGuff said.

Sheldon, who has played next to Harris the last three seasons, said she appreciated what Harris brings to the team.

“She’s amazing. She makes the hustle plays that I think people see, but I don’t know if they realize how valuable she is,” Sheldon said. “She gets her hands on everything. She can score, she can pass. The most unselfish player ever. She’s an amazing teammate, so she’s huge for us.”

The Buckeyes will look to keep their momentum into the weekend as they face the Golden Gophers (9-8, 2-3 Big Ten).

Ohio State will travel to Minneapolis Saturday to face Minnesota at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on Big Ten Network Plus.