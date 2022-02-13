An armed robbery occurred at CVS on High Street at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a neighborhood safety notice.

An Ohio State student met an individual in the CVS parking lot to sell them a pair of shoes, according to the safety notice. As the individual was trying on the shoes, another person approached and threatened the student with a gun, demanding money.

According to the notice, when the student did not furnish money, the second individual took the shoes and fled. The first individual, who had been trying on the shoes, fled shortly after.

According to the notice, both suspects fled in the same vehicle.

No injuries were reported and suspect details are limited, according to the notice. Those with information regarding the incident can call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.