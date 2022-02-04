The Book Loft is spreading a love of literature this Valentine’s season through a new themed book box.

The Book Loft of German Village began selling book boxes at the start of the pandemic as a way to keep readers engaged while complying with COVID-19 regulations, Connor Mason, marketing manager of The Book Loft, said. The Book Loft Valentine’s Box allows customers to choose a package of two blind-date books and two perfect-match books for themselves or a loved one, according to the store’s website.

“Not only is it a fun surprise to see what books you get, but you can share or mix and match as a date idea,” Mason said.

Mason said the blind-date books in each Book Loft Valentine’s Box are largely surprises, which people are able to choose based only on short, one-sentence descriptions. The perfect-match books, on the other hand, are selected by staff members based on the recipient’s favorite genres or interests, as indicated in a short questionnaire on the website.

This is the first year the Valentine’s Day box is being offered, but Mason said the idea was inspired by the original Book Loft Mystery Box, which was created in March of 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

“The original mystery box allowed customers to explain their interests and then receive a box in the mail with a bunch of books relating to those interests,” Mason said. “It has evolved to fit various themes and holidays.”

In the 45 years since The Book Loft first opened in a strip mall and later moved to its current location on South 3rd Street, it has expanded to fill an entire block and is complete with 32 rooms and an outdoor courtyard, Mason said. He said the books cover every genre and are placed anywhere they will fit — from the porch and tables in the courtyard during warmer months to nooks and crannies within the shop.

“You feel like you are in another world in the store,” Samantha Woodke, a second-year in neuroscience and frequent customer of The Book Loft, said.

The mystery boxes have offered a way for the small bookstore to adhere to pandemic restrictions, and Mason said they have presented a fun opportunity for staff to foster a love of reading in customers.

“The Valentine’s Day box presents the perfect duality of not only finding a love match in literature, but also its customizable features will show a significant other that you care about their passions,” Woodke said.

The Valentine’s Day box will be available until Feb. 14, or a bit longer if demand is high. Mason said the gift box is available to order for $69.99 on The Book Loft’s website, by phone and in the store, and can be either shipped or picked up in the store.