The College Football Playoff announced Friday it will remain with its four-team structure until at least the 2025 season.

Although an initial 12-team expansion plan seemed to be in the works, CFP executive director Bill Hancock said in a release Friday the playoff system will remain at four teams and the CFP will revisit expansion in 2026.

“Even though the outcome did not lead to a recommendation for an early expansion before the end of the current 12-year contract, the discussions have been helpful and informative,” Hancock said in the release. “I am sure they will serve as a useful guide for the Board of Managers and for the Management Committee as we determine what the Playoff will look like beginning in the 2026-2027 season.”

In a press conference Wednesday, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said he was confident that the CFP would expand to 12 teams “at some point”. But, the long-time athletic director added that there were still plenty of issues in the way of expansion.

“I just think we just got to keep working through these little interests that each conference has. Some people will have to sacrifice and give up some of those interests,” Smith said. “It’s a negotiation. I think we’ll get there. I hope we get there because I think it’s a cool thing.”

Since the CFP was implemented in 2014, Ohio State has appeared in the four-team format four times, including two national championship appearances and a national title in 2014 — the CFP’s inaugural season.