No. 16 Ohio State returned to the comforts of the Schottenstein Center for the first time since Jan. 18 and defended its home court, downing Maryland 82-67.

The Buckeyes (14-5, 7-3 Big Ten) shot lights out, hitting on 51 percent of shots, while their defense gave the Terrapins (11-12, 3-9 Big Ten) all kinds of issues — holding them to 39 percent from the field and 34 percent from 3-point range.

The Buckeyes’ offense got off to a fast start in the first half behind interior dominance from the post duo of forwards sophomore Zed Key and junior E.J. Liddell. Key carried Ohio State in the game’s first four minutes, scoring six of his 14 points in that frame.

While Key paced the Buckeyes early, it took a little longer for Liddell to make his mark but the Belleville, Illinois found his stroke mid-way through the opening half. Liddell scored 11 of his 25 points in the first half and finished with 11 rebounds and five assists in the win. Liddell picked up his third double-double in four games Sunday.

Key and Liddell helped the Buckeyes score 42 first-half points, which is the most allowed by Maryland in an opening half this season. They also aided the Buckeyes to a 32-22 scoring advantage in the paint.

Maryland stayed in striking distance through the game, though, primarily thanks to its dominance on the offensive boards. The Terrapins collected nine offensive rebounds, turning them into 13 second-chance points.



Leading the charge for Maryland on the offensive glass was freshman forward Julian Reese, who snagged three offensive boards.

Junior forward Donta Scott led the Terrapins’ offense, scoring from everywhere on the floor. The Philadelphia native finished with 25 points on 61.5 percent from the field and hit on five of eight 3-point attempts. Scott scored 13 more points than the next Terrapin.

Graduate guard Fatts Russell supported Scott with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Although the Terrapins controlled the offensive glass, Ohio State was able to stake out an 36-33 rebounding advantage.

Despite entering the game shooting 23 percent from beyond the arc in his last eight games, senior forward Justin Ahrens found his rhythm against the Terrapins. The Versailles, Ohio, native cashed four of seven 3-point attempts and finished with 14 points.

Ahrens’ shooting efforts helped the Buckeyes shoot 42.3 percent from 3-point range Sunday.

The Buckeyes entered Sunday’s contest allowing 11.7 turnovers per game, but largely took care of the ball against the Terrapins — turning the ball over just six times. The Buckeyes finished the game with 17 assists.

Ohio State heads back on the road Wednesday to take on Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network with tip-off set for 7 p.m.