Junior forward E.J. Liddell scored 28 points as No. 16 Ohio State held off Michigan 68-57 Saturday.

Liddell kept the Buckeyes (15-6, 8-4 Big Ten) ahead in the second half, scoring 17 of Ohio State’s 35 points after halftime. He added five rebounds, three blocks and went a perfect 11-for-11 at the free throw line.

Michigan (13-10, 7-6 Big Ten) chiseled away a 10-point deficit to as close as five with 3:20 remaining. The Wolverines scored just five points in the final 3:20, shooting 1-of-7 in that span.

Graduate guard Eli Brooks led Michigan with 17 points on 6-of-16 shooting. Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard was called for a technical foul with 40 seconds remaining as his team shot 41 percent on the night.

Graduate guard Cedric Russell assumed a larger role on Ohio State’s offense, shooting 5-of-8 from the field. He reached double figures for the third time this season with his 12-point performance against the Wolverines.

The Buckeyes scored just two points over a seven-plus minute stretch from 13:43 to 6:21 in the second half. Liddell scored all nine of Ohio State’s points from the 13:43 to 4:20 mark, as the team shot 3-of-10 during that stretch.

Graduates guard Jamari Wheeler and forward Kyle Young added seven points apiece while freshman guard Malaki Branham totaled six.

Sophomore guard Eugene Brown III made the first start of his Buckeyes career in freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr.’s absence. Johnson landed awkwardly in the second half at Rutgers Wednesday, forcing Ohio State to adjust its starting lineup for the first time in four games.

Brown had a team-high eight rebounds and made his only shot attempt. He missed the last two games due to a toe injury, but played 27 minutes Friday.

Michigan sophomore center Hunter Dickinson was challenged early by Ohio State, but finished with 14 points on 7-of-17 shooting. He grabbed seven rebounds while graduate guard DeVante’ Jones corralled in 10.

The Buckeyes overcame a 1-of-5 shooting start in the game to take a 33-30 lead into halftime, making 50 percent from the field. The Wolverines scored their first 16 points inside the paint.

Russell led the Buckeyes with two 3-pointers as the team shot 36.4 percent from beyond the arc.

For the seventh-straight game, Ohio State limited its turnovers to less than 10, turning the ball over just eight times. The Buckeyes saw 21 points come off the bench versus Michigan’s four.

Ohio State will begin a three-game home stand starting with Minnesota Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m on Big Ten Network.