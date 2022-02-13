No. 8 Ohio State fell short of victory Saturday against No. 7 Minnesota, losing 5-1 in a game that also served as a farewell for seven Buckeye seniors and graduate students.

The Golden Gophers (19-11) were all over the Buckeyes (21-9-2) on defense, limiting Ohio State to just eight shots in the first period and 30 total. The Buckeyes had an impressive 13-4 record in Columbus before the two losses this weekend.

Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik needed just one word to summarize the loss.

“Disappointing,” Rohlik said. “You got seven guys, seniors that are playing, you want everything for them and everything for the team and obviously the script went sideways right from the start.”

Minnesota scored the game’s first goal a mere 45 seconds after the opening puck drop off of a back-hand stick tap from senior forward Blake McLaughlin. Ohio State answered moments later when junior forward Tate Singleton snuck one past junior goaltender Justen Close at 15:10 in the opening frame.

The Golden Gophers didn’t leave the game deadlocked at one for long, ending the first period with a pair of goals from forwards sophomore Mason Nevers and senior Sammy Walker. The score going into the first intermission was 3-1 Minnesota.

Ohio State came out of the break with renewed energy, but Minnesota quickly halted the Buckeyes with one of two goals from freshman forward Rhett Pitlick at 3:54.

Pitlick’s second goal at 9:48 in the third period sent Ohio State freshman goaltender Jakub Dobeš to the bench in exchange for junior goaltender Ryan Snowden. This was the first time all season Dobeš was pulled from a game.

Snowden appeared to let through goal No. 6 for the Golden Gophers, but an Ohio State challenge not only removed the score but disqualified Minnesota senior defenseman Ben Brinkman after a game misconduct clipping call.

Ohio State senior forward Gustaf Westlund said he enjoyed the pregame ceremony, but admitted his feelings from the loss weighed heavily.

“It was a nice ceremony but it’s tough ending this way, to be honest,” Westlund said. “My family came all the way over here. I’m disappointed to have shown our worst side, to be honest.”

Rohlik provided the Buckeyes optimism as they prepare to travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, next weekend.

“I got a great group,” Rohlik said. “These guys have been unbelievable all year. I’m looking forward to getting back to work and flipping the switch.”

Ohio State will travel to Ann Arbor for two games against No. 4 Michigan Friday and Saturday. The games will air on Big Ten Network Plus at 7:30 p.m. and Big Ten Network at 8:30 p.m., respectively.