Part of the college experience is characterized by parties and alcohol consumption, but these experiences don’t have to present dangers to students.

Party Smart is a university program created to provide students with information on how they can be healthy and safe when drinking alcohol, Ahmed Hosni, assistant director in the Student Wellness Center at Ohio State, said.

“We just want our students to be healthy and to make the best decisions for themselves and also know the resources they have available to them,” Hosni said.

According to the Party Smart page on the center’s website, when partying and drinking socially, the university recommends students keep track of their drinks, drink water, eat before consuming alcohol and plan rides ahead of time. Students should also be wary of mixing alcohol and other drugs, stay close to friends, avoid drinking when upset and only drink in situations in which they are comfortable.

Students should consider keeping a guest list for parties, make sure guests can get home safely and be aware of where the party and its guests go, according to the website.

Signs of alcohol poisoning include unconsciousness, cold or clammy skin, slow breaths and vomiting while passed out, according to the website. In these cases, witnesses should call 911 and then turn the affected person to the side to avoid them choking on vomit. No food or drinks should be given, as they could block airways.

In the case of underage drinking that leads to alcohol poisoning, students may be reluctant to report illegal and concerning activities to the university because of worries about being accused of misconduct, university spokesperson Dave Isaacs said. He said this is why Ohio State’s amnesty policy was implemented.

Isaacs said the policy is meant to prevent students who report major misconduct violations from being culpable for minor crimes they may have committed at the time of the incident, such as underage drinking.

“The purpose is to remove barriers for students who need help seeking assistance for themselves or others,” Isaacs said.

Isaacs said this policy is extended on a case-by-case basis, and it is not guaranteed every student will receive it when they report wrongdoing to university officials.

When making the choice to consume alcohol or drugs, it is essential for students to consider the consequences of their decision and understand the rights, policies and laws that apply to them as an adult and student, according to the Party Smart website.

Additional resources for partying safely are available on the Student Wellness Center website.