Two robberies, which were unrelated to each other, occurred in the campus area late Monday evening, according to a neighborhood safety notice.

The first robbery occurred around 8:45 p.m. near the Neil Avenue Garage. A male Ohio State staff member reported he was crossing John Herrick Drive, walking toward the garage, when five or six unknown suspects exited a red sedan and struck him in the head and body. The suspects then fled the area, and the victim could not locate his cell phone, according to the notice.

The victim was treated for injuries at the hospital and released.

A second robbery occurred in the West Stadium parking lot around 11:20 p.m. A male contractor reported that his vehicle was missing from the lot. While on the phone with university police, the suspects returned in the victim’s car, drove toward the victim and struck him before fleeing the area, according to the notice.

University police pursued the vehicle, which contained three or four suspects, ultimately apprehending one suspect who fled from the vehicle on foot. That suspect, described as a juvenile female, was charged with receiving stolen property and felonious assault.

The victim was treated on the scene, and his vehicle was later recovered.

Anyone with information regarding either of these incidents should contact the Ohio State University Police Division by calling 614-292-2121.