Graduate forward Tanaya Beacham’s career-high 18 points and freshman forward Taylor Thierry’s career-high six blocks led No. 17 Ohio State past Penn State and earned the Buckeyes two byes in the Big Ten Tournament during their final regular-season home game Thursday 78-55.

Head coach Kevin McGuff said he believes the Buckeyes’ (21-5, 13-4 Big Ten) success over the Nittany Lions (11-16, 5-12 Big Ten) was due in large part to team chemistry and leadership.

“Our kids really, really play well together,” McGuff said. “They have good chemistry off the court as well. We’ve also had good leadership with Braxtin (Miller), Jacy (Sheldon) and Tanaya.”

Prior to tipoff, Sheldon was recognized for her 1,000th-point milestone. Sheldon reached the figure in Ohio State’s upset victory over then No. 12 Maryland Jan. 20 during a pair of free throws late in the fourth quarter.

The Nittany Lions started off the ballgame on a high note, going 5-0 before the Buckeyes went on a 14-0 scoring run over seven minutes. The Nittany Lions turned the ball over six times in the first quarter alone, and the Buckeyes led 18-13.

Miller took a tumble at the beginning of the first quarter and held her right wrist as she went to the bench. Miller came back on the court near the end of the frame with black tape wrapped around her wrist.

Penn State went on another scoring run in the beginning of the second quarter, but that didn’t last long as Ohio State went on another scoring run, placing the Buckeyes ahead of the Nittany Lions once again.

Going into halftime, the Buckeyes held a 12-point lead, 34-22.

The Buckeyes continued to dominate after the break, extending their lead to 15 at the end of the third quarter 36-51.

Right after the third quarter, the Schottenstein Center experienced an electrical outage with the shot clocks, which delayed the game and allowed both teams to get extra shots up before the final frame began.

Sophomore guard Kateri Poole started the fourth quarter off hot for the Buckeyes with back-to-back field goals, extending the Buckeyes’ lead by 20. Ohio State outscored the Nittany Lions by eight in the fourth to win the ball game by a 23-point margin.

Miller continued to hold her right wrist throughout the game, signaling a sign of pain after falling numerous times.

McGuff said he never thought to take Miller out of the game because she said she wanted to play.

“She said she was good to play, so we just went with it,” McGuff said.

The Buckeyes put a stop to Penn State’s junior guard Makenna Marisa, allowing her to score 10 points. Marisa was second in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 20.2 points per game prior to the loss in Columbus.

Thierry added to her career-high block total with six rebounds and seven points.

Beacham said she loves what Thierry brings to the Buckeyes.

“I love TT so much. She’s so long. It’s just hard to get a shot over her. I encourage her so much to go to the rim and take it off the dribble,” Beacham said. “I think she’s an amazing presence, for real, especially on the defensive end.”

Sheldon was named to the Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll this week for the second time this season. In last week’s matchups against Illinois, No. 13 Maryland and Wisconsin, Sheldon led the team, averaging 21 points, 4.3 assists and three steals.

Sheldon leads the team in all three major categories, averaging 19.7 points a game and totaling 99 assists and 49 steals.

Tonight’s “dub-chain” winner — a bedazzled necklace awarded to the difference maker of the game by the coaching staff — was awarded to Beacham, who ended her final game in the Schott with a career-high 18 points, five rebounds and one block.

Beacham’s performance Thursday will be one she will forever remember, she said.

“I was just going into the game just like, ‘You got to give my all, this is my last time here,’ ” Beacham said. “I just wanted to remember something for it.”

The win over the Nittany Lions guaranteed the Buckeyes two byes in the Big Ten Tournament, which will take place from Wednesday to March 6. On March 4, the Buckeyes will play their first game of the tournament.

Beacham said she was born to lead her team throughout the tournament.

“Most people say leaders are made, but I think they’re born a leader. It’s just natural,” Beacham said. “I’m ready for whatever adversity we go through.”

If the Buckeyes win their final game against Michigan State Sunday and No. 6 Michigan loses to No. 21 Iowa, the Buckeyes and the Hawkeyes will be co-Big Ten champions.

The Buckeyes will travel to East Lansing, Michigan, to face Michigan State (14-13, 8-8 Big Ten) Sunday at 2:30 p.m. for their final regular-season contest before the Big Ten Tournament begins Wednesday.

The game will be streamed on Big Ten Network.