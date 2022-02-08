Ohio State graduate forward and captain Liz Schepers’ four goals resulted in a Buckeye victory Tuesday, as No. 2 Ohio State (21-5-0) defeated St. Cloud State (9-16-2) 6-2 in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

The game was rescheduled due to cancellation of the Buckeyes and the Huskies’ original series Jan. 14-15, which was not played because of COVID-19 concerns within St. Cloud State’s program.

The scoring started off less than three minutes into the game as Schepers shot the puck past St. Cloud State sophomore goaltender Sanni Ahola. Later in the period, Schepers followed up with another goal to give the Buckeyes a two-goal lead.

St. Cloud State found its way onto the board before the first period concluded. Sophomore forward Emma Gentry found the back of the net, making it a 2-1 game at the end of the first period.

Schepers notched her hat trick with more than half of the game left, as she scored at 12:01 in the second period.

St. Cloud State junior forward Taylor Lind put another goal on the board for the Huskies. The second period ended with the Buckeyes edging ahead of the Huskies 3-2.

Ohio State graduate forward Lexi Templeman increased the Buckeyes’ lead by scoring on a rebound at 8:46 in the third period. Templeman later assisted Ohio State junior forward Brooke Bink’s goal, as Bink wrapped around from behind the goal net and snuck the puck past Ahola.

Schepers was not finished scoring after her hat trick, firing another puck in the goalie net with 2:07 remaining to finish Ohio State’s 6-2 win.

Ohio State sophomore goaltender Amanda Thiele saved 17 shots and had a 0.895 save percentage.

The Buckeyes will close out their five-game road trip against Bemidji State Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m. in Bemidji, Minnesota.