The Buckeyes scored a second consecutive win to open the season with an 18-9 win on the road in Cincinnati over the Bearcats Wednesday.

Behind four goals from senior attacker Clare Johnston, Ohio State (2-0) produced more than 15 goals for the second game this season while the Bearcats’ (0-2) defense faltered for the second straight game, allowing 16 or more goals in both games this season.

Johnston scored all four of her goals in the first half, helping the Buckeyes stake out an 8-3 lead heading into the locker room. Graduate midfielder Lindsay Epstein added a pair of first half goals, with a score in each quarter.

The Bearcats found a rhythm in the third quarter, though, outscoring the Buckeyes 5-4 in the frame. Cincinnati junior attacker Grace Wehland found the back of the net twice in the quarter.

Despite Cincinnati’s third quarter surge, Ohio State returned to form in the fourth quarter — blasting the Bearcats 6-1. Junior attacker Nicole Ferrara and graduate midfielder Ali Beekhuizen each produced a pair of goals in the frame.

Ohio State sophomore goalie Regan Alexander made her second career start for the Buckeyes, putting up 13 saves in the cage and allowing five goals. Alexander finished the game with a .722 save percentage.

Junior goaltender Claire Morris also saw game action, allowing four goals while turning away just one shot.

Attackers senior Chloë Johnson and sophomore Jamie Lasda and senior midfielder Jamie Level each added two scores.

The Buckeyes return to Columbus to take on Marquette Sunday at 12 p.m. at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.