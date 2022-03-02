Though COVID-19 has prompted changes to how the Ohio State University Athletic Band operates, enrollment is at an all-time high this semester.

The athletic band, which is an official ensemble through the School of Music, differs from its marching band counterpart in that the band does not attend football games and instead attends athletic events that the marching band does not, Christopher Hoch, director of the marching and athletic bands, said.

Josh Hoeflich, a 2021 alumnus and 10-semester veteran of the athletic band, said enrollment in the group is at an all-time high with approximately 250 members this semester.

Hoch said this is likely due to pent-up demand from the past several years of the pandemic after athletic events were put on pause during the 2020-21 school year.

“It was so exciting,” Hoch said. “To get back to this year, we had probably the best turnout we’ve ever had as far as enrollment in the activity this year, just because, you know, everybody’s really excited just to be back to it, to be able to play live music again.”

Hoeflich said he helped establish a student leadership structure in 2019 similar to that of the marching band, with an advisory council composed of leaders from the various instrument sections. He said the council helps with band communication, implements changes and musical fixes and sends weekly announcements.

Since the pandemic started, Hoch said the band has put safety measures in place such as adding cloth covers on horns to help catch airborne viral particles. Hoeflich said having the advisory council in place has helped keep the group organized during shifting conditions.

“It was really helpful that we had that in place when the pandemic came around because we could get people more organized and more communication, which I think has really helped the group,” Hoeflich said.

The band — which is open to all woodwind, brass and percussion musicians through the Music 2205.02 course, according to the band’s website — rehearses twice a week and performs at anywhere from 11-13 events in a given semester, Hoeflich said.

Similar to the marching band, Hoch said the athletic band participates in traditions familiar to Ohio State fans, playing “Buckeye Battle Cry” and “Hang On Sloopy,” as well as modifying the performance of “Script Ohio” — where the band spells out “Ohio” with its members — to fit in hockey rinks and basketball courts.

Hoch said the band puts an emphasis on playing relevant songs that the student section will know. He said the band enjoys joining forces with the spirit squad, making music to support the teams and being able to get the crowd involved.

“The band is part of what makes college sports such an exciting and unique atmosphere,” Hoch said. “This certainly distinguishes it from the professional sports world. And I think, quite honestly, we have fans that really enjoy hearing the band, and when you have traditional school songs that people respond to and people know, they’re more likely to clap and cheer along.”

One of the biggest draws for students to join the athletic band is that it presents an opportunity to keep playing for those who may have participated in bands in the past, Hoeflich said. Beyond that, he said playing in the athletic band allows members to make friends and spread school spirit.

“I’ve always liked music obviously in high school,” Hoeflich said. “Coming here, it was like it slowly became like, ‘Oh, I wanted to play music.’ And then it’s slowly transformed into, like, this kind of school spirit.”