Ohio State shut out No. 8 Kentucky 3-0 Tuesday, marking its highest-ranked upset of the season thus far.

A couple of home runs from junior designated player Sam Hackenbracht and freshman outfielder Melina Wilkison was all the offense the Buckeyes needed, as graduate lefty Lexie Handley kept the Wildcats’ (22-8) bats at bay.

Hackenbracht blasted her ninth home run of the season in the top of the first inning, a solo shot to give the Buckeyes (21-6, 2-1 Big Ten) the early lead.

Freshman infielder Kami Kortokrax had a multi-hit game, recording her first in the second inning on a single down the left field line. Sophomore Lindsey Potter pinch ran for Kortokrax and was caught stealing before junior catcher Taylor Pack reached on a fielder’s choice.

Wilkison homered over the left field wall to add two more runs on the board for Ohio State, making it 3-0 in the top of the third frame.

Following the third inning, Handley only gave up one more hit the rest of the game, bringing her total to five in seven innings pitched.

Handley earned her 10th win of the season while striking out 11, which makes it her seventh game with 10 or more strikeouts this year.

This triumph is tied for the program’s highest ranked win in Kelly Kovach Schoenly’s 10-year tenure as head coach.

The Buckeyes head to East Lansing, Michigan, this weekend to take on Michigan State in their first road conference series. First pitch will be Friday at 6 p.m., and all games will be available to watch on BTN+.