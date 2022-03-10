As a 24-year-old from Mogadore, Ohio, graduate Lexie Handley is living the dream.



Handley is using her sixth year of eligibility to play for the Buckeyes. She originally began her collegiate career at Akron in 2017, then transferred to Auburn following her freshman season. Now, she is back in her home state.

“There’s nothing better than representing your home state and family,” Handley said. “Columbus has always had a special place in my heart, just because being from Akron, Columbus is the big ‘where you want to be.’ ”

Handley said a few factors went into her decision to transfer, including the effects the pandemic had on college athletic programs and the opportunity to get a master’s degree at Ohio State.

Handley is pursuing a master’s degree in sports coaching and already has a degree in nutrition science. She said she’s built good connections with professors and students in her courses, allowing her to learn a lot since arriving back in Ohio.

Along with having solid classroom experience, Handley has had an impressive start in her first season as a Buckeye. The left-handed pitcher has a 1.64 ERA in 47 innings pitched, which are both team-bests.

However, Handley said she credits her team’s support for her early accomplishments.

“It’s easy to have success when you have a great group around you who wants you to do well, and that’s what I found here at Ohio State,” Handley said. “The stats are great and everything, but it’s not because I want them to be great for Lexie Handley, it’s because Buckeye softball is on the rise.”

Head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly said she jumped at the chance to get Handley and that many other schools were trying to recruit her from Auburn, but she knew that the lefty would fit right in with the Buckeye squad.

“I think her experience was intriguing,” Schoenly said. “She throws really hard, which is also intriguing, and just being left-handed is such a different look. It’s very helpful in that regard.”

Schoenly said Handley always wants to be at the top of her game and is constantly striving for excellence. She said the other pitchers would agree that Handley has a fire in her, noting that the left-hander is “not afraid of the challenge.”

Handley has gelled with the team. However, pitching to the Buckeye catchers was a bit of a learning process for both junior Sam Hackenbracht and sophomore Hannah Bryan because they said they’re not used to catching lefties.

“Lexie, coming in, she’s meshed really well with the team,” Bryan said. “She’s taken her position and ran with it. She’s done a very great job. It took me a couple of times to catch Lexie to get used to it, but now it’s working well.”

Handley playing at Ohio State also means less flights across the country for her parents, who are dedicated to watching her play. Handley said her father encourages and provides her with constructive criticism, but both her parents have made sure to support her as much as they can.

“My parents are incredible. They have come to like over 95 percent of my college games,” Handley said. “They’ve traveled the country with me every weekend when I was in Auburn. They love it.”

As for life after her playing days are over, Handley plans on using her master’s degree to stay close to softball.

“I want to stay in college softball,” Handley said. “I think there’s a lot of growth that can continue to happen in this sport, in female sports in general, but especially softball. That’s where I’ve invested myself in. I want to be a college pitching coach, and I want to continue building up the sport.”