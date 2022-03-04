The Ohio State women’s basketball team defeated Michigan State, 74-58 in a team effort during the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, continuing its pursuit for a Big Ten Tournament title.

The No. 13 Buckeyes (23-5, 15-4 Big Ten) earned the top seed of the tournament after their final regular season bout against the Spartans (15-15, 8-10 Big Ten) Sunday. The meetup in Indianapolis was the third time the Buckeyes played head-to-head with the Spartans this season and were victorious all three times, including two back-to-back games Sunday and Friday.

Graduate forward Tanaya Beacham said the Buckeyes pulled away a victory because of their focus and discipline.

“We’ve just been focused on discipline and keeping ourselves together, not worrying about any outside sources and just keeping ourselves focused on the task at hand,” Beacham said.

Sophomore guard Rikki Harris, originally from Indianapolis, made it known she was at home, scoring eight of the Buckeyes’ first 10 points. The Buckeyes’ smothering defense dominated the Spartans, causing nine turnovers in the first quarter alone.

Senior guard Taylor Mikesell said Harris set the tone for the Buckeyes.

“I think we got off to a great start. I think that started from our defense. Rikki did a great job setting the tone for us,” Mikesell said. “Being an Indy kid, she took that personal and I think that gave us a spark. As a whole team I think we kind of fed off of that.”

Junior guard Jacy Sheldon drew two fouls late in the first quarter, causing her to see the bench in the last minute of play. Ohio State took the opening period, 22-8.

The Buckeyes came out of the first frame with an immense amount of hustle and energy. Mikesell was responsible for three 3-point shots to keep the lead for the Buckeyes. Ohio State went into halftime with a 15-point lead over the Spartans, 44-29.

Ohio State held Michigan State senior guard Nia Clouden to just two points in the first half. Clouden is fifth in the Big Ten Conference for scoring, averaging 20.5 points a game.

The Spartans came out of halftime hot. Michigan State went on its largest scoring run of the afternoon in the middle of the third quarter with seven-unanswered points. The Spartans closed the Buckeyes’ lead by nine points heading into the final quarter, 57-48.

Four Buckeyes were in double-digits by the end of the third quarter, including Sheldon, Harris, Mikesell and Beacham. The four key players accounted for 66 of the Buckeyes’ 74 points.

Head coach Kevin McGuff said the Buckeyes might not have won if Harris and Beacham did not step up.

“Rikki did a great job. She was really terrific today. If we’re going to be the team we’re capable of being, we need other people to step up,” McGuff said. “Rikki today, and Tanaya, both of them had outstanding games. I don’t think we would win if they all didn’t step up and play well.”

Harris ended the afternoon with 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Beacham, who was the “dub-chain” award winner, a bedazzled Block “O” necklace awarded to the woman of the match by the coaches, totaled 15 points and eight rebounds to place Ohio State over the Spartans.

The Spartans continued their energy throughout the fourth quarter. However, when it mattered most, the Buckeyes were able to answer, going on a 10-0 scoring run with clutch 3-pointers from Harris and Mikesell to end the ball game.

Michigan State freshman guard Matilda Ekh totaled 21 points, five of which were from downtown. Ekh started every ball game in her first season with the Spartans and scored her career-high 27 points against the Buckeyes Jan. 12.

McGuff spoke highly of the Spartans’ talent.

“I think they have got a really talented team. They play really hard, physical,” McGuff said. “They have good organization and obviously Clouden is one of the best players in the country and probably one of the better ones I’ve ever had to coach against. But the young kids are good, too, and I think that gives them a very bright future.”

Ohio State will play the winner of the Indiana-Maryland game Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the semifinal matchup.

Ohio State faced both No. 14 Indiana and No. 11 Maryland during the regular season. The Buckeyes lost to the Hoosiers on the road in December in blowout fashion, 86-66. Ohio State faced the Terrapins twice this season and split the series.

The game will be streamed on Big Ten Network.