The Ohio State women’s lacrosse team will take on Louisville in Cardinal Stadium Thursday at 7 p.m.

After splitting a pair of conference games, the Buckeyes (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) are gearing up for a nonconference bout against the Cardinals (5-6, 1-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).

“We are getting in our offensive 30, which is great, but what that tells me is we need to do more with those possessions,” head coach Amy Bokker said. “That is something that we certainly want to do with Louisville.”

Bokker said having the ability to compete with a team like No. 3 Northwestern March 19 kept the Buckeyes’ momentum going into their 12-11 win against Penn State.

Ohio State sophomore attack Jamie Lasda capped off the Penn State win for the Buckeyes, scoring the first and last goal of the game — bringing her total to a team-high 30 on the season.

The Cardinals are currently on a three-game losing streak after falling to No. 16 Virginia, No. 7 Duke and No. 1 North Carolina. The Cardinals held their own against Virginia and Duke but were no match for the Tar Heels in their 21-8 loss.

Ohio State senior attack Chloë Johnson has broken the program’s single-season draw control record with 89 so far this season. Johnson currently sits third in career draw controls with 174 and needs 64 more to break that record with five more regular-season games remaining.

“When we set up for the draw, I think in my head, ‘We’re getting this ball and now we are going to have a chance to score,’ ” Lasda said.

The Buckeyes have a tough schedule to finish out the season with the remainder of their opponents being ranked in the top 25.

Thursday’s road game against the Cardinals begins at 7 p.m. and is available for streaming on the ACC Network on ESPN+.