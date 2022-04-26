Ohio State announced Monday it will play Youngstown State at Ohio Stadium in Week 1 of the 2023 football season.

The game scheduled for Sept. 9, 2023, replaces the previously scheduled matchup against San José State. The two programs mutually agreed to cancel the game, according to an Ohio State spokesperson.

This will be the third all-time meeting between the Buckeyes and Penguins and the first since a 43-0 Ohio State win Aug. 30, 2008. The Buckeyes beat Youngstown State 38-6 in the first-ever meeting between the two programs the year prior.

The other two nonconference games slated for the 2023 season are against Western Kentucky at Ohio Stadium Sept. 16 and a road game in South Bend, Indiana, against Notre Dame Sept. 23. These games are part of the two programs’ home-and-home agreement that begins with the Buckeyes playing host to the Fighting Irish Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel became Youngstown State’s ninth president in 2014.