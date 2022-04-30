Former defensive end Tyreke Smith was picked by the Seattle Seahawks during the fifth round and No. 158 overall in the 2022 NFL draft Saturday.

Smith entered the 2021 season and posted a career-high 26 tackles and tied his career high in sacks with three in 10 games played. Smith also earned Second Team All Big-Ten last season.

The 6-foot-3 edge rusher finished his Ohio State career with seven total sacks, 55 total tackles and two forced fumbles in 30 career games played.

The former four-star recruit was also a part of three Big Ten Championship winning teams, but missed the 2021 National Championship due to COVID-19 protocols.