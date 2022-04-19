Graduate wide receiver Sam Wiglusz will enter the transfer portal, according to an Ohio State spokesperson.

Wiglusz was a walk-on who appeared in nine games across four seasons. The Brecksville, Ohio, native caught a career-high two receptions for 14 yards against then-No. 7 Michigan State Nov. 20, 2021.

Wiglusz had a solid outing in Saturday’s spring game, hauling in two receptions for 21 yards against the Buckeye defense.

He becomes the second Buckeye to depart the program, joining former defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan who entered the transfer portal Monday.