Redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing announced Thursday he will utilize his extra year of eligibility and return to Ohio State.

Sueing appeared in just two games last season after sustaining an abdominal injury early in the year. The Honolulu native scored 12 points in his shortened season — 10 of which came against Niagara Nov. 12, 2021.

After redshirting a year following his transfer from California, Sueing was the Buckeyes’ third-leading scorer with 10.7 points per game, adding 5.5 rebounds per game in 2020-21.

Sueing served as a captain for the Buckeyes last season.

Sueing is expected to step into a larger role for the Buckeyes in 2022-23 after the departures of leading scorers E.J. Liddell and Malaki Branham — who entered their names into the 2022 NBA draft.