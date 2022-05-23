The Ohio State baseball program will look for a new head coach after informing Greg Beals he will not return next season, the athletic department said in a release Monday.

The Buckeyes ended the 2021-22 season with a 21-30 record, failing to make the Big Ten Tournament after finishing 11th in the conference. Beals had one year remaining on his contract, and Ohio State’s search for a successor “will begin immediately,” according to the release.

Beals coached Ohio State for 12 seasons, making eight Big Ten Tournament appearances and three NCAA Tournament appearances, finishing with a career 346-288-1 record. Ohio State won the Big Ten Tournament in 2016 and 2019 and made three NCAA Regionals in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Under Beals, 26 players were drafted into the MLB, most recently being pitchers with left-hander Seth Lonsway as well as righties Garrett Burhenn and Jack Neely in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Before coming to Ohio State, Beals was the head coach at Ball State from 2003-2010 and an assistant coach at his alma mater Kent State from 1994-2002.