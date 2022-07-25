Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud unanimously led three Buckeyes among 10 players selected to the Big Ten preseason honors list, the conference announced Monday.

Junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson rounded out the Buckeyes conference-most three selections to the Big Ten preseason honors list. The trio represent Ohio State’s top returning production in every major offensive statistical category.

The reigning Big Ten Graham-George Offensive Player and Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year, Stroud threw 4,435 passing yards and 44 touchdowns last season — both atop the conference. Smith-Njigba and Henderson both set new program records for an array of benchmarks, such as single-game receive yards and freshman single-season touchdowns, respectively.

Smith-Njigba and Stroud are set to represent Ohio State during Big Ten Media Days Wednesday in Indianapolis alongside head coach Ryan Day. All 14 head coaches and select players from each conference program will be in attendance to preview the 2022 season, which begins Sept. 3 when the Buckeyes host Notre Dame.