The Ohio Stadium lights up red for the scarlet-out before the Ohio State-Penn State game Oct. 30, 2021. Ohio State won 33-24. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Lantern file photo

When the Buckeyes begin Big Ten play against Wisconsin Sept. 24, they’ll do so under the lights at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State will kick off against the Badgers at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, the athletic department announced Monday.

The matchup will mark the Buckeyes’ third night game of the season, following their 21-10 season-opening victory against then-No. 5 Notre Dame Sept. 3 and their upcoming contest against Toledo Saturday, which will begin at 7 p.m on FOX.

Ohio State will round out its five-game homestand to start the 2022 season against Rutgers Oct. 1, beginning at 3:30 p.m. That game will also serve as the Buckeyes’ homecoming game during which the program will celebrate the 100-year anniversary of Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes have gotten out to a 2-0 start this season, overcoming a 10-7 halftime deficit against the Fighting Irish and prevailing 45-12 against Arkansas State in Week 2.