When the Buckeyes begin Big Ten play against Wisconsin Sept. 24, they’ll do so under the lights at Ohio Stadium.

Ohio State will kick off against the Badgers at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, the athletic department announced Monday.

The matchup will mark the Buckeyes’ third night game of the season, following their 21-10 season-opening victory against then-No. 5 Notre Dame Sept. 3 and their upcoming contest against Toledo Saturday, which will begin at 7 p.m on FOX.

Ohio State will round out its five-game homestand to start the 2022 season against Rutgers Oct. 1, beginning at 3:30 p.m. That game will also serve as the Buckeyes’ homecoming game during which the program will celebrate the 100-year anniversary of Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes have gotten out to a 2-0 start this season, overcoming a 10-7 halftime deficit against the Fighting Irish and prevailing 45-12 against Arkansas State in Week 2.