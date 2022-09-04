Under the bright lights and surrounded by storied tradition, graduate wide receiver Xavier Johnson was the Buckeyes’ shooting star as his first-career touchdown helped No. 2 Ohio State defeat No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 Saturday.

Johnson caught a 24-yard pass over the middle to put Ohio State ahead 14-10 with 17 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Third-year running back Miyan Williams added insurance with a two-yard rushing score with just under five minutes to go in the fourth.

The Buckeyes’ offense stalled in the opening half of the game, totaling 149 yards which included 50 on the ground. Graduate kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 39-yard field goal try, his first of the season, with 36 seconds left in the second quarter after missing just once in 2021.

Notre Dame controlled the ball in the first half, scoring in both its trips to the red zone and totaling 181 yards of offense. Fighting Irish second-year quarterback Tyler Buchner averaged 16 yards among his eight completions by halftime.

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud finished with 223 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Knowles’ new defense

Ohio State expects a defense that ranks among the best in college football.

Despite Buchner seeing through a blitz and completing a 54-yard pass to second-year wide receiver Lorenzo Styles on the first offensive play of the game, Ohio State’s defense played a tale of two halves against the Fighting Irish.

Ohio State allowed 10 points in the first half but held Notre Dame scoreless in the second.

Fourth-year linebacker Tommy Eichenberg recorded two sacks to lead the Buckeyes defense.

Star power

In front of over 106,000 fans, numerous Buckeye alumni filled the stands at Ohio Stadium.

Among the returning football alumni included members of the 2002 team, which was recognized for the 20th anniversary of its national championship-winning season. Former head coach Jim Tressel led the group, and recent former Buckeyes present included quarterback Joe Burrow, running back Ezekiel Elliott, cornerback Jeff Okudah, wide receiver Chris Olave and defensive end Chase Young.

Akron native and current Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James also returned to Ohio Stadium as his son Bronny James visited campus as a prospective basketball recruit.

Up Next

The Buckeyes will next play Arkansas State Sept. 10 as they continue their five-game home stand to start the 2022 season.