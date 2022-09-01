The Ohio Union Activities Board announced Thursday that rapper and actor Jaden Smith, known as Jaden, will headline the Welcome Back Concert.

The concert will be held at the Schottenstein Center Sept. 15. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and DJ Bandcamp will open the show, according to a post on OUAB’s Instagram page. Students can claim up to 2 free tickets with their BuckID through OUAB’s e-ticketing website.

OUAB has yet to announce plans for transportation or to post any additional information on their website.

Jaden is the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. He is known for popular songs, such as “Icon”, “Summertime in Paris” and “Ninety.” DJ Bandcamp has DJ’d for a variety of artists and organizations — including Omarion, the Indiana Pacers and Purdue football, according to his website.