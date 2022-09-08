Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

2021 Record: 3-9

Head coach: Scott Frost

2022 record so far: 1-1

Record versus Ohio State since 2000: 1-7

What’s happened so far in 2022?

In Week 0, the Cornhuskers lost a close game to Northwestern 31-28 in Dublin, Ireland. Junior quarterback Casey Thompson threw for 355 yards with one touchdown but two interceptions. The Texas transfer led the offense with a near-60 percent completion paired with junior running back Anthony Grant, who rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns. After a disappointing Week 0 loss, Week 1 was a different outcome for the Cornhuskers after a 38-17 win against North Dakota Saturday. Grant ran for two more touchdowns and junior edge rusher Garrett Nelson led the defense with eight tackles, a forced fumble and a sack to help Nebraska secure its first win of the season

Key offensive player:

While Grant has been great for the Cornhuskers so far this season, a key offensive player to look at is Thompson. Thompson transferred from Texas this past offseason and is looking to lead Nebraska to a winning season. While with the Longhorns, Thompson threw for 2,422 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Committing fewer turnovers can be a difference maker for Thompson and Nebraska’s offense throughout this season.

Key defensive player:

Nebraska has done a great job making secure tackles. Leading the charge is junior linebacker Luke Reimer. Reimer has started hot this season, leading the team in tackles with 19. Last season, Reimer blew up with 90 total tackles, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles and an interception. If the Second Team All-Big Ten linebacker continues to prove his defensive presence, he can be a problem for opponents.

Weaknesses:

With many returners and several new faces, Nebraska has a lot to look forward to for this upcoming season. Despite this, Nebraska has failed to deliver in big-time moments. Last season, the Cornhuskers lost eight of their games within one possession. Not only that, but they need to take better care of the football and have fewer turnovers, racking up three so far this season. Ultimately, Nebraska needs to be better on both sides of the ball in order to contend for a top spot in the Big Ten West.