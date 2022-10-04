Beneath a black sky, American singer-songwriter Conan Gray commanded KEMBA Live!’s sold-out outdoor concert venue Friday with dynamic songs and showmanship.

The “Superache” tour — which started Sept. 16 in Louisville, Kentucky, and ends Nov. 19 in Melbourne, Australia — dropped by Columbus, and the audience felt the emotion.

Before signing with Republic Records in 2018, Gray already had a devoted YouTube fan base. His debut studio album, “Kid Krow,” was released to widespread acclaim in March 2020. When Gray put out his sophomore album “Superache” in June 2022, his reputation for crafting alluring and heartbreaking indie pop tracks was reinforced.

Opening for Gray was Kacy Hill, a pop artist native to Arizona. Wholesome yet captivating, Hill possessed a dreamlike stage presence Friday. Her nonchalant dancing and intermittent giggle fits suggested a genuine sense of whimsy.

“Six,” the ninth song featured on Hill’s 2020 album “Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again,” was a standout. Lyrics that explored the gnawing nature of doubt were paired with a deceptively upbeat melody and a complex series of vocal runs, making for an intriguing listening experience.

When Gray took the stage, the atmosphere at KEMBA Live! was instantly electrified. Each hair flip and dramatic pose executed by the pop star animated the packed crowd. Gray, who was engulfed in red or magenta light for a majority of the show, shone brightly all evening long.

Numbers, such as “People Watching” and “Movies” off of Gray’s “Superache” album, were unapologetically wistful. Gray radiated anguish in the best possible way, as he chose to embrace his vulnerability. Expressive body language emphasized each and every word.

“Checkmate,” off of the “Kid Krow” album, illustrated Gray’s dedication as a performer. His tone of voice turned snide and bitter to better suit the song, which describes the lingering power dynamics in a relationship that has already run its course.

Gray frequently spoke to the audience, especially when the setlist became increasingly emotional. Before launching into “Family Line,” a song about confronting and accepting one’s past, he mentioned the pervasiveness of childhood trauma.

“When you’re young, pain feels so permanent,” Gray said. “And so many of you are so young right now.”

To close out the concert, Gray performed two of his biggest commercial hits. The song “Heather,” from Gray’s “Kid Krow” album, has over 990 million streams on Spotify and was a picture-perfect lament. Full of melancholy, it captured the hopelessness that accompanies unrequited love. “Maniac,” another “Kid Krow” track, allowed Gray to be playful and slightly chaotic onstage.

The encore was “Memories,” often considered to be the crown jewel of “Superache.” A relatable break-up anthem, it conveys the difficulty of cutting ties with a person who once consumed your every thought. Cast in a warm-toned spotlight, Gray sang with gut-wrenching fervor, trusting the crowd to take the lead at times.

Conan Gray delivered an undeniably earnest performance that buzzed with energy from beginning to end. Together with Kacy Hill, he put on a show that will remain in the audience’s memories for years to come.

Rating: 5/5