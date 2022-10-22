Graduate cornerback Cameron Brown is among 14 Buckeyes listed on the pregame status report ahead of Saturday’s game against Iowa.

Brown missed Weeks 4 and 5 but returned Week 6 at Michigan State. He’s one of several Buckeye defensive backs who’ve battled injuries since the preseason, including second-year cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock, who both aren’t listed on the report.

For the first time in four games, third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba isn’t listed. He’s dealt with a leg injury since Week 1, and his most recent game came in a two-catch outing against Toledo Sept. 17.

Running backs third-year Miyan Williams and second-year TreVeyon Henderson are both unlisted on No. 2 Ohio State’s pregame status report. Williams missed the game against the Spartans one week after rushing for a program record-tying five touchdowns against Rutgers, and Henderson was limited in the second half against the Spartans.

The full status report is below.

Unavailable

DE Omari Abor

WR Kamryn Babb

CB Cameron Brown

RB TC Caffey

WR Corban Cleveland

DE Tyler Friday

CB Lloyd McFarquhar

LB Mitchell Melton

LB Teradja Mitchell

LB Jalen Pace

RB Evan Pryor

DL Bryce Prater

TE Joe Royer

SAF Kourt Williams II