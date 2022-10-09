The No. 14 Ohio State men’s hockey team completed a three-goal comeback to defeat Wisconsin 4-3 on Saturday to sweep the weekend set at Value City Arena.

The Badgers got off to a quick start, recording goals from freshman forward Jack Horbach at the 16:28 mark of the first period and graduate forward Brock Caufield at the 17:55 mark.

Senior forward Owen Lindmark added another Badgers goal 34 seconds into the second period when he scored a shorthanded goal during a Wisconsin major power play.

Caufield scored during the man-advantage, ending Ohio State’s perfect penalty kill which started the season 16-for-16.

It started to turn around for the Buckeyes at the 10:41 mark of the second period when junior forward Travis Treloar scored to cut the Badgers lead to 3-1.

The Buckeyes added goals from sophomore forward Cam Thiesing, fifth-year forward Jake Wise and sophomore defenseman Cole McWard to take a 4-3 lead over the Badgers. Wise scored the game-tying goal, and McWard scored the game-winning goal.

Both Treloar and Wise scored on the power play. The Buckeyes finished 2-for-4 on the man advantage.

Freshman forward Stephen Halliday continued his strong series performance, adding three assists to his first collegiate goal that he scored in Friday’s matchup. Halliday now has four points on the campaign.

Sophomore goaltender Jakub Dobeš got off to a shaky start, allowing three goals on the first 10 shots he faced, but finished by stopping the final 10 Wisconsin shots. He finished the game with 17 saves on 20 shots with an .850 save percentage.

Ohio State continues its season Friday when the Buckeyes travel to Hartford, Connecticut, to face UConn in a two-game set.