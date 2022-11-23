Redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing scored a career-high 33 points, as Ohio State defeated No. 21 Texas Tech 80-73 at the Maui Invitational Wednesday.

The Buckeyes (5-1) relied on Sueing heavily offensively, with the forward scoring 15 of the last 21 points for the Buckeyes, while also leading Ohio State with eight rebounds and five assists. Freshman guard Bruce Thornton led all players with 39 minutes played and contributed nine points and four assists.

The Red Raiders (4-2) shot about 28 percent from 3-point range, compared to the Buckeyes at 40 percent. Redshirt sophomore forward Daniel Batcho led the way posting 21 points and six rebounds for Texas Tech.

Ohio State got off to a fast start offensively, finding buckets from Sueing and graduate guard Sean McNeil. After freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh hit his first 3-point shot of the game, the Buckeyes got out to a 23-10 lead at the 11:46 mark of the first half.

The Red Raiders responded accordingly, led by super-senior forward Kevin Obanor who scored 11 points in a five-minute span. The Buckeyes held off the rally and went into the locker room up 41-37.

In the second half, Texas Tech was unable to cut the deficit to four at any point, with Sueing erupting for 23 of the Buckeyes’ 39 second-half points. Junior forward Zed Key also recorded two blocks in the second half.

McNeil iced the game with two free throws with 22 seconds left, as Ohio State left Maui with a 2-1 record and its first win over a ranked opponent this season.

Each team matched the other on the boards and on defense, with Ohio State out-rebounding Texas Tech 26-25 and both teams each committing 10 turnovers.

The Buckeyes shot a perfect 18-for-18 from the free throw line, while the Red Raiders only missed one, going 12-for-13.

Sueing also led the Buckeyes defensively with two steals.

Ohio State next travels to Durham, North Carolina, to face No. 8 Duke as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Cameron Indoor Stadium Nov. 30 at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.