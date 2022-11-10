The No. 10 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team returns to the ice in a two-game set Thursday and Friday at Big Ten foe Michigan State.

The Buckeyes (7-2-1, 3-1-0 Big Ten) haven’t played a game in two weeks, with the last being a 4-2 loss to No. 1 Minnesota Oct. 29. Despite having a break afterward, head coach Steve Rohlik said the team is not focused on the loss.

“It’s never good coming off a loss,” Rohlik said. “You don’t dwell on it too long. You just really talk about today, and then tomorrow, and how do we continue to get better? And I mean, really, that’s been our focus.”

Sophomore defenseman Mason Lohrei said the Buckeyes used the off weekend to improve and recharge.

“It really gives us time to just work on some things and to just come together as a team,” Lohrei said. “You get time off on the weekend, the boys are hanging out together and having fun.”

A season ago, the Spartans (6-3-1, 2-1-1 Big Ten) finished the season last in the Big Ten with just 15 points and a 12-31-1 record.

Michigan State posts a 5-2-0 record at home while Ohio State has a 2-1-1 record on the road this season.

The Spartans’ improvement is driven by their goaltending, led by graduate goaltender Dylan St. Cyr. St. Cyr is third in the Big Ten in goals against average at 1.89 per game, third in saves per game at 28.44 and first in save percentage at .938 percent.

As a team, Michigan State is second in the Big Ten in goals against average at 2.18 and first in save percentage at .927 percent.

Offensively, Ohio State and Michigan State are nearly even, with Ohio State holding a slight edge. This season, Ohio State averages 3.60 goals and 36.90 shots on goal per game with 36 goals scored.

In comparison, Michigan State averages 3.10 goals and 35.90 shots per game, scoring 31 goals on the season.

Ohio State’s biggest advantage is its penalty kill. This season, the Buckeyes are 35-for-37 for a percentage of .946 with five short-handed goals. The second closest in short-handed goals is tied between Minnesota, Wisconsin and Notre Dame, all with one.

Michigan State has not scored a short-handed goal. Despite being second in the Big Ten in penalty kill percentage at .897 percent, Michigan State is below the Buckeyes’ average.

Rohlik said the Buckeyes got some needed rest last week, but they must be ready to go this weekend in East Lansing, Michigan, against a difficult Michigan State team.

“Just like every week we play, we got to be ready. Obviously, it’s a very good Michigan State team. They’re on a roll, and they had a great weekend,” Rohlik said. “Sometimes you get that week off, and you want to keep going, but for us, we played a lot of games here in October, so I think it was a good break for us with some injuries and stuff. It’s a mindset to get yourself back to where you need to be.”

The first game of the set between the Spartans and Buckeyes takes place Thursday at Munn Ice Arena, with puck drop slated for 7 p.m. and livestream on BTN+.