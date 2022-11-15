The Buckeyes are heading back to the NCAA Tournament.

For the first time under head coach Brian Maisonneuve, and the first time since 2015, the Ohio State men’s soccer team (10-3-5, 5-3-2 Big Ten) earned an at-large seed in the tournament Monday.

The Buckeyes, led by Big Ten Midfielder of the Year junior Laurence Wootton and Goalkeeper of the Year senior Keagan McLaughlin, exceeded conference expectations. Projected to finish last in the Big Ten preseason poll, the Buckeyes ended third in the conference.

Ohio State beat Michigan State 1-0 in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament Nov. 4 but lost 2-1 in the conference semifinals Wednesday to eventual champion Rutgers.

Ohio State is joined by three other Big Ten teams: Rutgers, regular season conference champion Maryland and Big Ten Tournament runner-up No. 13 Indiana.

The Buckeyes finished No. 16 in the national United Soccer Coaches rankings, as well as No. 39 in the Ratings Power Index.

The Buckeyes face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-5, 5-3 ACC) at W. Dennie Spry Soccer Stadium Thursday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Times for the tournament are yet to be announced.