The No. 2 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team is set to host the Bemidji State Beavers in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association home series matchup beginning Friday.

The Buckeyes (10-1-1) return to the ice following the season’s first bye week as they face off against Bemidji State (3-10-1) just a month after their initial clash. The teams last battled Oct. 16 when the Buckeyes traveled to the Sanford Center and swept the Beavers in a conference series.

Junior forward Jenna Buglioni said the Buckeyes are excited to be back on home ice following an away series with St. Thomas prior to the bye week.

“I just love coming to the rink and seeing my teammates and having that camaraderie and laughter,” Buglion said “It’s really all focused on hockey and that next task at hand — kind of not worrying too much about what’s going on outside.”

Buglioni said the Buckeyes were glad for the opportunity to rest during the bye week following six-straight weeks of top-ranked matchups and practices but are excited to make a push in the middle of the season.

“The first part of the year is super important. It’s always kind of a grind and setting the tone for how the rest of the year is going to look,” Buglioni said. “I think that the bye week came at a perfect time. Taking that time to catch up on studying and recovering our bodies, so that we’re all firing on all cylinders this weekend.”

Graduate forward Jennifer Gardiner said Ohio State looks to build off the momentum of its early success and continue to develop chemistry within its lines, as the Buckeyes average 42 shots per game, more than double what they allow.

“I think just sticking to what we have been doing throughout the year so far,” Gardiner said. “Playing fast, physical, all of our pillars as OSU hockey players. All we have to do is lock it in and come ready for the game on Friday.”

Ohio State will be without three key players for the series, as junior defenseman Riley Brengman, graduate forward Emma Maltais and graduate forward Gabby Rosenthal are all participating in the 2022-23 Rivalry Series; a seven-game competition between the U.S. Women’s National Team and the Canadian National Women’s Hockey Team.

Gardiner said it’s been surreal to watch her teammates participate in the series.

“The game was at 10 p.m. Eastern last night, but that didn’t stop anyone from staying up to watch,” Gardiner said. “It’s just so exciting to see your teammates succeed, and they’re battling so hard out there. It’s just super special, and I know that we’re making sure they feel loved over there.”

With an assist in the Buckeyes’ previous series versus St. Thomas, Maltais, who missed Ohio State’s 2021-22 national championship season while winning a gold medal with Team Canada, now holds the school record for career points with 172 on 56 goals and 116 assists.

Senior forward Kenzie Hauswirth said sharing a line with Maltais is an experience she is more than grateful for.

“It’s hard to not do well when you’re with a player like that,” Hauswirth said. “She just makes everyone around her better by how she plays. She does all the dirty work, but at the same time, has the skills, and she can honestly do it all. She’s a phenomenal player.”

The series will livestream on BTN+ and puck drops are set for 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.