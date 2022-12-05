Graduate linebacker Teradja Mitchell enters the transfer portal, he announced on Twitter Monday.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia, native has one year of college eligibility remaining. In 43 games across five seasons, Mitchell tallied 64 total tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss.

The Bishop Sullivan High School graduate played in four games this season, playing in the special teams without recording any tackles.

Mitchell was selected as a team captain in the 2021 season, during which he graduated with a degree in fashion and retail studies. He was a three-time OSU Scholar-Athlete and a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.