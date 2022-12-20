First-year offensive lineman Avery Henry announced on Twitter Monday that he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma.

Osteosarcoma is a form of bone cancer that affects bone tissue, according to the National Institute of Health. According to the American Cancer Society, the cancer cells originally look like they regenerate the bones, but “the bone tissue in an osteosarcoma is not as strong as that in normal bones.”

“This isn’t the way I wanted to release this, but I know no other way,” Henry said. “A couple days ago I was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.”

The St. Clairsville, Ohio, native was Ohio’s No. 20 recruit and sixth-best offensive lineman in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports. Henry had yet to make his collegiate debut.

Henry thanked his “brothers and coaches for the endless support!”

“I will fight this!” Henry said. “I have never been a statistic and I never will!”