Freshman wide receiver Carnell Tate’s mother, Ashley Griggs, was tragically shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday around 2 a.m., in Chicago, according to WGN9.

According to The Columbus Dispatch and WGN9, the shooting occurred in the Garfield Park neighborhood in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard as someone in a vehicle shot several times toward a crowd of people “leaving an event,” according to a police spokesman.

Andrew Holmes, a community activist, later confirmed Griggs was the mother of Tate after being identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner, according to WGN9.

Griggs was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. According to WGN9, four more victims were taken to surrounding area hospitals with injuries but were reported to be in “fair condition.”

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Originally from Chicago, Tate is a freshman wide receiver for Ohio State and a former standout five-star recruit.

This is a developing story that will be updated once we receive further information.