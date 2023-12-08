On Dec 6. the Center for Belonging and Social Change hosted its Study Buddy crochet event in the Ohio Union to bring students together for a relaxing evening before finals.

The gathering was part of a wellness event series dedicated to helping students practice and explore various kinds of self-care. Students were each given a beginner crochet dinosaur kit that, when finished, acts as a study buddy, and those that didn’t complete it in person were able to finish at home.

“Crochet is a really good tool for repetitive motion, but also just stimulating your brain in a creative way,” said Madison Eagle, the coordinator for belonging and student support at the Center for Belonging and Social Change.