The Ohio State 4 Miler celebrated a decade of Buckeye community, fundraising and healthy habits Sunday with its annual race around campus.

Over 11,000 participants started the day with the race’s largest Race Day Tailgate Party yet, enjoying games, a food truck and visits from many Ohio State athletes before running four miles around campus. Runners and walkers alike finished the race inside The ‘Shoe by trekking over the 50-yard line, completing the event’s 10th anniversary, not counting the virtual adaptation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The thing that sticks out the most is that everybody’s an Ohio State fan. I think I saw one Michigan fan here,” William Graham, a first-time participant, said. “You don’t run everywhere and see all Ohio State fans. I think that’s the special part about this.”