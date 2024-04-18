While Taylor Swift may be known for her love of Easter eggs, her fans love decoding them even more, making album release parties a staple of the fanbase.

Scarlet and Gray (Taylor’s Version), an Ohio State student organization, is preparing to host its own listening session Thursday night in honor of Swift’s forthcoming 11th studio album, titled “The Tortured Poets Department.” Attendees are encouraged to come in their coziest jammies with blankets in tow, ready to indulge in breakup-themed snacks like ice cream and chocolate and pose for photos against a backdrop crafted from torn fragments of poetry.

Claudia Banke, a third-year and president and founder of the club, said she is thrilled for Swift fans to connect over their excitement of the new album and love for the artist.

“We do name tags and everyone gets to put their favorite track on it before we start listening and you can see what everyone’s favorite song is or what everyone is most excited about to serve as a conversation starter,” Banke said.

Banke said she was inspired to start the club after visiting the involvement fair sophomore year, where she realized the type of club she wanted to join didn’t exist.

“I felt like I needed to join a club, but I wanted to join one that was fun, and I realized I love Taylor Swift,” Banke said. “There was no Taylor Swift club, so I got some of my friends involved and it has been fun building it from the ground up as well as seeing how excited other people have been.”

Abby Casavant, a third-year in civil engineering, chair for the club and organizer of the event, said it will allow fans to experience the new album for the first time as a community rather than by themselves.

“We are going to play the music on the loudspeakers and have it on the screen with the lyrics so everyone can follow along together,” Casavant said.

Casavant said excitement is more palpable when listening together since everyone reacts to the lyrics differently.

“It’s a good way to feel like you are a part of the community of Taylor Swift fans,” Casavant said.

To build this community even further, the club hosts follow-up events, including craft nights and listening parties for every new album. Most recently, they held a 1989 (Taylor’s Version) session that helped club members form new friendships, Banke said.

“It is a safe space for people [because they] know other Taylor Swift fans are going to be there and know they can at least talk about that before moving on to other things to get to know each other, and it’s rewarding to see the new friendships that form from these interactions,” Banke said.

“The Tortured Poets Department” listening party will take place from 11:45 p.m. to 2 a.m., in Room 1874 in Houston House.