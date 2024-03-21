Football fanatics usually lining up at the Ohio Stadium might be lining up at the Ohio Union as Ohio State football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins will headline an event there Thursday.

Jenkins will offer his perspective on “what it means to be a Buckeye,” alongside Senior Vice President for Student Life Melissa Shivers, in a kick-off of OUAB’s Buckeye Nation Week. This is the second iteration of the event, which will include discussions of leadership, service, mentorship and entrepreneurship, said Candyce Williams, an organizer of the event.

“The takeaway is for people to just feel inspired,” Williams said. “We want future Buckeyes — and that includes all of the attendees of all of these events — to be able to listen to speakers, take inspiration from them, and then in their unique way, create their own service, leadership and compassion to not just Buckeye nation but around the world.”

Williams said Jenkins is the perfect fit for the event given his induction into the Ohio State Hall of Fame in 2023, the publishing of his new book, “What Winners Won’t Tell You,” and his philanthropic background within his communities.

Jenkins had a successful career as a defensive back, earning accolades like the Thorpe Award and two Super Bowl rings. Beyond football, Jenkins is known for his philanthropic work, entrepreneurship and involvement in fashion, including the establishment of the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, according to the Office of Student Life.

Jenkins is expected to discuss his fraternity, Omega Psi Phi, the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation and his entrepreneurial venture into fashion including his Philadelphia clothing store Damari, Williams said. As such, leadership is generally the theme of the event.

“It was centered initially around Jesse Owens, who offered service and leadership to the university during his time,” Williams said.

This year’s event will include an unknown special guest and the What it Means to be a Buckeye Service Sacrifice and Compassion award, Williams said.

“The award includes the laurel leaves that you associate with Jesse Owens from his Olympic victory,” Dave Isaacs, spokesperson for Student Life, said. “The legacy of Jesse Owens and the contributions of Jesse Owens were really the foundation for this series.”

A book signing and photo opportunity will follow the event, according to the Office of Student Life. Students can RSVP online.