This week, campus editor and author of food column K(ate)’s Takes sat down with Kraft Copy Chief Meghan Beery for a special episode of K(ate)’s Dinner Dates.

Rather than taste testing local dishes, Kate and Megan sampled and rated 18 “healthy” sodas by competing brands Oli Pop and Poppi.

Watch to see which flavors and brand rose to the top for the self titled Diet Coke connoisseurs and which you should avoid on you next grocery trip.