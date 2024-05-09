In its last non-conference game of the year, the Ohio State baseball squad (24-22, 8-10 Big Ten) captured a 13-9 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins (11-37, 8-16 Horizon League) Wednesday night at Bill Davis Stadium.

The teams combined for 22 runs and 21 hits in the contest, while 15 different players recorded a walk.

Sophomore reliever Hunter Shaw earned the win on the mound for Ohio State, pitching three innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits. Penguins sophomore starting pitcher Aidan English was handed the loss after giving up five runs in only two innings pitched.

Freshman left fielder Isaac Cadena led the Buckeye offense, tallying a career-best four runs batted in (RBIs). On the basepath, he recorded two stolen bases, setting yet another career-high.

Youngstown State held a 3-2 lead in the top of the second inning, but the Ohio State offense responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning, two of which came via a two-RBI double from Cadena. This gave the Buckeyes a lead they wouldn’t squander for the next seven innings.

Despite the Penguins scoring six runs in the final three innings, the Ohio State offense outlasted Youngstown State’s pitching as the Buckeyes grabbed a 13-run win.

Eight different Ohio State players recorded a hit, with four earning a multi-hit game. Sophomore shortstop Henry Kaczmar raised his team-leading batting average to .344 after a three-hit contest.

The top eight teams in the conference make the Big Ten tournament, leaving the Buckeyes — who currently sit in ninth place — on the outside looking in. Ohio State’s six remaining games include series against the bottom-dwelling Northwestern Wildcats and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

This weekend, the Buckeyes will finish their 2024 home schedule as they are set to face the Wildcats at 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. All three games will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.